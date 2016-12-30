Recovery mode: Around the world in morning-after cures

Ahead of the biggest party of the year, we help you figure out how to get back on your feet the morning after. Go global in 2017. Try quick hangover fixes from around the world.

Pickle juice, via Poland

It’s simple — mix 1 tsp of vinegar in half a glass of water and down like a shot. The Polish call it pickle juice and swear it’s very effective, especially if you can get hold of apple cider vinegar, apparently. “It makes sense, because the mix would help dissolve the alcohol in your system,” says nutritionist Khushboo Sahijwani Matta. You could also season with salt and sugar to get a more stomachable pickle juice. Need a desi twist? Add a few slivers of ginger too.

Oregano tea, via Ecuador

They call it tisane or herbal tea. Just soak some of your regular dried oregano leaves in hot water and drink, straight up. Wanna do it true Ecuador style? Add salt to taste. “Oregano is rich in Vitamins A, C and E Complex and also full of antioxidants,” says Hardik Pareikh, executive chef at Light House Cafe. A big plus: It doesn’t taste very different from green tea.

Congee, via China

Congee or rice porridge is one of the fixes used by the Chinese to cure their hangovers. “It’s very soothing to the stomach, helps rehydrate the body, ease headaches and tackle indigestion,” says food blogger Hina Gujaral. One tip: Keep it simple. You can add lime, soy sauce or herbs — or garnish with fresh fruit — but the idea is to start the day extra-mild.

Go desi with vegetable khichdi

“Khichdi made with some ghee, aromatic spices and turmeric takes care of this craving in the most gentle and healing way,” says food blogger Tarika Singh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Dadi may not approve, but nutritionists say khichdi with added veggies is a great way to get your head to stop spinning. It’s easy, quick and helps on many levels. “The body craves carbs, calories and salt after large doses of alcohol. Khichdi made with some ghee, aromatic spices and turmeric takes care of this craving in the most gentle and healing way,” says food blogger Tarika Singh.

The mixture of lentils and rice makes the perfect package of carbs and proteins. Vegetables add vitamins, adds clinical nutritionist Dr Zubeida Tumbi. Again, keep it mild.

Tomato juice with eggs, via USA

“Tomato soothes the stomach and triggers enzymes in the liver too,” says chef Vicky Ratnani of Korner House. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This is super simple and gives you a boost of vitamins and protein. American frat boys swear by it, and they should know. “Tomato soothes the stomach and triggers enzymes in the liver too,” says chef Vicky Ratnani of Korner House. Throw in a pinch of black pepper to make it more palatable.