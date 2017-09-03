Renowned chef Alain Ducasse announces plans to launch a new restaurant in Paris

Foodies have reason to rejoice. Noted chef Alain Ducasse, who holds 18 Michelin stars for 20-plus restaurants around the world, created a buzz in the French food world this week - he revealed plans to open a new restaurant called Spoon in Paris, at the end of the month.

The opening revives one of Ducasse’s former restaurant concepts Spoon Food & Wines, which launched in 1998 as a fusion restaurant and featured flavors from around the world. Diners could mix and match sauces and sides for their main course in a form of deconstructed gastronomy. The concept was replicated around the world in Hong Kong, Mauritius, New York and Tokyo. Nearly two decades later, Ducasse will revisit the concept with Spoon which, like its predecessor, will serve international fare, this time inspired by his recent globetrotting adventures captured on film for a documentary which bows in French cinemas in October.

For two years, filmmaker Gilles de Maistre followed the chef as he traveled around the world in search of new flavors and cooking techniques. Places visited included London, New York, Hong Kong, Beijing, Rio de Janeiro, Tokyo, Kyoto and Manila. The end results from the trip translate to bouillon with spicy duck from China; meatless chili from Mexico; mango ‘brulée’ with avocado and coriander from Brazil; and lamb with zaatar and coriander yogurt from Maghreb, all of which will figure on Spoon’s menu.

Spoon will open at the end of September at Palais Brongniart in the second arrondissement. La Quete d’Alain Ducasse (which translates to ‘The Quest of Alain Ducasse’) hits theatres in France October 11.

