 Shooting on a weekend is fun: Actor Maanvi Gagroo | more lifestyle | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 07, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Shooting on a weekend is fun: Actor Maanvi Gagroo

Web series actor Maanvi Gagroo would rather work over the weekend than lounge at home

HT48HRS_Special Updated: Apr 07, 2017 18:12 IST
As told to Poorva Joshi
Maanvi Gagroo

Actor Maanvi Gagroo (Aalok Soni/HT PHOTO)

Q) Dine out, order in, or cook a meal on weekends?
I usually order in on weekends.

Q) Can: cook a five-course meal/make a sandwich/boil water/don’t know how the gas works?
I can make a sandwich.

Q) On weekends: work out like it’s just another day/go easy/exercise… what’s that?
Weekends are for going easy.

Q) What one thing can totally make your weekend?
Shooting on a weekend is great fun.

Q) What one thing can break it?
Having no plans.

Q) A TV show you could watch reruns of all Sunday?
Friends.

Q) Strictly salads and grilled chicken, or cheese/chocolate cheat for the weekend?
Cheese/chocolate cheat, for sure.

Q) Where do you party?
I like partying at home.

Q) Where do you love getting breakfast and what’s go-to order?
Two of my favourite places are Scrumptious in Versova, and Leaping Windows in Andheri . My go-to order is eggs with bacon or chicken, and cheese.

Q) Some complicated Iced Frappe person or straight up espresso person?
I like all things iced.

Q) Street food that makes your day?
I love a plate of gol gappa.

Q) Party till dawn or wake up for yoga at dawn?
I’d party till dawn and still go for yoga.

Q) A movie/book you’ve been meaning to catch up on?
I want to read India after Gandhi by Ramachandra Guha.

Q) Twitter or Instagram?
Instagram.

tags

more from HT48HRS_Special

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you