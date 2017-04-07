Shooting on a weekend is fun: Actor Maanvi Gagroo

Q) Dine out, order in, or cook a meal on weekends?
I usually order in on weekends.
Q) Can: cook a five-course meal/make a sandwich/boil water/don’t know how the gas works?
I can make a sandwich.
Q) On weekends: work out like it’s just another day/go easy/exercise… what’s that?
Weekends are for going easy.
Q) What one thing can totally make your weekend?
Shooting on a weekend is great fun.
Q) What one thing can break it?
Having no plans.
Q) A TV show you could watch reruns of all Sunday?
Friends.
Q) Strictly salads and grilled chicken, or cheese/chocolate cheat for the weekend?
Cheese/chocolate cheat, for sure.
Q) Where do you party?
I like partying at home.
Q) Where do you love getting breakfast and what’s go-to order?
Two of my favourite places are Scrumptious in Versova, and Leaping Windows in Andheri . My go-to order is eggs with bacon or chicken, and cheese.
Q) Some complicated Iced Frappe person or straight up espresso person?
I like all things iced.
Q) Street food that makes your day?
I love a plate of gol gappa.
Q) Party till dawn or wake up for yoga at dawn?
I’d party till dawn and still go for yoga.
Q) A movie/book you’ve been meaning to catch up on?
I want to read India after Gandhi by Ramachandra Guha.
Q) Twitter or Instagram?
Instagram.