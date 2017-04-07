Shooting on a weekend is fun: Actor Maanvi Gagroo

Q) Dine out, order in, or cook a meal on weekends?

I usually order in on weekends.

Q) Can: cook a five-course meal/make a sandwich/boil water/don’t know how the gas works?

I can make a sandwich.

Q) On weekends: work out like it’s just another day/go easy/exercise… what’s that?

Weekends are for going easy.

Q) What one thing can totally make your weekend?

Shooting on a weekend is great fun.

Q) What one thing can break it?

Having no plans.

Q) A TV show you could watch reruns of all Sunday?

Friends.

Q) Strictly salads and grilled chicken, or cheese/chocolate cheat for the weekend?

Cheese/chocolate cheat, for sure.

Q) Where do you party?

I like partying at home.

Q) Where do you love getting breakfast and what’s go-to order?

Two of my favourite places are Scrumptious in Versova, and Leaping Windows in Andheri . My go-to order is eggs with bacon or chicken, and cheese.

Q) Some complicated Iced Frappe person or straight up espresso person?

I like all things iced.

Q) Street food that makes your day?

I love a plate of gol gappa.

Q) Party till dawn or wake up for yoga at dawn?

I’d party till dawn and still go for yoga.

Q) A movie/book you’ve been meaning to catch up on?

I want to read India after Gandhi by Ramachandra Guha.

Q) Twitter or Instagram?

Instagram.