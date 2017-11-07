Soak up some sun: Vitamin D can help boost recovery from burn injuries

It’s important to get out of your house and office and take a walk to soak up the sun. Vitamin D plays a wide role in the body’s functions and particularly in men, it regulates bone muscle function. Moreover, people suffering from burns should take Vitamin D supplements to speed up the healing process. In a first of its kind study, researchers investigated the role of vitamin D in recovery from burn injury. The findings suggest that vitamin D supplementation may be a simple and cost-effective treatment to enhance burn healing.

Vitamin D is known to have antibacterial actions that may help combat infection and therefore aid in wound healing of burn patients. Despite improvements in burn care over the last 10 years, many patients are still at risk of poor recovery. Complications can range from delayed wound healing through to infections. Patients with severe burns are at high risk of infection that may lead to life-threatening sepsis.

In order to investigate the role of vitamin D in recovery from burn injuries, Professor Janet Lord and Dr Khaled Al-Tarrah, at the Institute of Inflammation & Aging in Birmingham, assessed the recovery progress, over one year, in patients with severe burns and correlated this with their vitamin D levels. The study found that patients with higher levels of vitamin D had a better prognosis, with improved wound healing, fewer complications and less scarring. The data also showed that burns patients tend to have lower levels of vitamin D.

These data suggest that vitamin D supplementation immediately following burn injury may have potent health benefits to the patient, including enhanced antimicrobial activity to prevent infection, and improved wound healing. Prof Lord states, “Major burn injury severely reduces vitamin D levels and adding this vitamin back may be a simple, safe and cost-effective way to improve outcomes for burns patients.” The effectiveness of vitamin D supplementation to improve outcomes in burn patients would need to be verified in clinical trials. Prof Lord and her team are now focussed on finding out why there is a rapid loss of vitamin D in patients immediately following burn injury and hope that they may be able to prevent this in future.

The amount of reduction in patients’ vitamin D levels was not related to the severity of the burn, so levels may also be decreased in more minor burn injuries. Prof Lord comments, “Low vitamin D levels were associated with worse outcomes in burn patients including life threatening infections, mortality and delayed wound healing. It was also associated with worse scarring but vitamin D levels are something generally overlooked by clinicians.” The study was presented at the Society for Endocrinology annual conference in Harrogate.

