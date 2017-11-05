Spend smartly: 10 cheap ways to decorate your house if you’re on a tight budget

The wedding season is here and it is time for newly married couples to set up their home. But if budget is a constraint (thanks to the huge wedding costs) and your home is compact, there is still a lot that you can try. Sonam Gupta, design head of Tangerine gives tips on how to decorate your home for cheap:

* Use pastel colours to do up your room

It helps to have a soft and soothing colour scheme at home. Try and experiment with pastel hues by using a combination of burnished bronze, rustic coppers, brass and gold. The pastel shades can be embedded at home on sofa covers, bed sheets and tablecloths.

* Colour coordination

Create colour combinations for greater impact. A green bedsheet with a coastal design blue pillow cover or a sheet with a white base and purple flowers on it or dark purple stripes on pillow covers can create an eye-catching look.

A jewellery storage unit can be functional and decorative. (Shutterstock)

* Storage

A customised jewellery storage unit can be functional as well as decorative. Experiment with unique laundry baskets, toothbrush holders and tumblers in a variety of designs, shapes and sizes.

*Tableware

There are special designs of dinner plates available to entice visitors. A garden-themed dinner plate or a floral pattern can lift your ambiance.

*Bedding sets

Raw floral prints, circular line prints or circular paisley prints are a few quirky ideas to do a makeover. Try prints featuring floral, damask, paisley, circular lines, aboriginal and Gingham designs for the bedroom.

You can grow plants like aloe vera at home. (Shutterstock)

* Pillows and cushions

Fill your bed with pillows adorned with beautiful designs. Woven pillows and throws can make your bed seem comfortable and welcoming. Keep relaxing cushions as the base and cheerful and colourful patterns on top.

* Window draperies

Satin curtains add sheen and glamour, while cotton draperies are easier to maintain. Try a variety of colours to contrast with your bedding.

* Grow some plants

You can grow plants like aloe vera, or basil at home to ensure your home is calm and fresh.

* Art for thought

Abstract and colourful artworks can add to your decor. They can be hung or placed on a neutral wall and matched with flower arrangements.

* Antique touch

Opt for decorative clocks which look antique and artistic as well as royal candle holders, which are functional and beautiful.

