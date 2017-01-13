Swacch soch before swacch Bharat: Gambhir condemns Bengaluru incident

The recent incident of mass molestation in Bengaluru has outraged people across the country. Posts, tweets, and even video-responses have poured in to condemn the molestation of women on New Year’s Eve. So it was no surprise when cricketer Gautam Gambhir touched upon the issue while he addressed students on his recent visit to Ramjas College, Delhi University.

Read more

“I am not a man of many words. But there is one issue I feel the need to talk about. We must cleanse our thinking,” he started off. “After what has happened in Bangalore, I am ashamed to call myself a man. Swacch Bharat se pehle, humein apni soch swacch karni hogi (Before we clean the country, we must clean our thoughts),” he said.

The Hindu College alumnus spoke about the Bangalore incident at the celebrations. (Rajesh Kashyap/HT Photo)

The Hindu College alumnus, who was at Ramjas for its centennial celebration, added that it was important that women felt safe in the society. “If we want to grow as a country, we have to start respecting women.”



Gambhir also congratulated the college on completing a century. “Some great names are alumni of the college, and its foundation was laid by Mahatma Gandhi himself,” he added.