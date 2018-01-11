Tandoori chicken, litti chokha: This couple’s pre-wedding photoshoot is what love is

Find yourself someone who looks at you the way this Mumbai-based couple looks at food. Vishakha Prasad (25), an advertising professional, and Vinit Mehta (28), a businessman with a passion for photography, chose to forgo stereotypical posing at scenic locations when they did their pre-wedding photoshoot with food.

The couple, who have been together since October 2016, chose eateries close to their hearts. “We wanted to ditch the mundane and meaningless pre-wedding shoot and do something we relate to,” Vishakha said in an e-mail interview. The two plan to tie the knot on January 21 in Goa.

The shoot includes the restaurant where the couple had their first date and the cafe that became a regular haunt for them to de-stress. (Samsara Photography )

The shoot, Samsara Photography, includes the restaurant where the couple had their first date and the cafe that became a regular haunt for them to de-stress. “We captured food we love - pedestrian and fancy. From my mom’s litti chokha to Gustoso’s pizza in Mumbai, from Status’ dosa to paan from Muchhad Paanwala... We included our favourite Dev momos, sea food from Mahesh lunch homes and even last-minute Swiggy deliveries.”

Vishakha decided to ditch all diets and went on a ‘food riot.’ (Samsara Photography )

The photoshoot was the brainchild of Vinit, encouraged by Vishakha, who was being advised by everyone to lose weight. “Everyone was nagging me to diet so we decided to go on a food riot,” said Vishakha.

The couple chose eateries close to their hearts - pedestrian and fancy. (Samsara Photography )

Litti Chokha from Vishakha’s mother’s kitchen. (Samsara Photography )

The shoot included the couple’s coffee moments at Starbucks and donut moments at Mad Over Donuts, midnight desert cravings at Sweetish House Mafia. They also captured their weekly visits to Nature’s Basket.

Find yourself someone who looks at you the way Vishakha and Vinit look at food. (Samsara Photography )

For the meat lovers that Vishakha and Vinit are, they also visited the joints at Mohammed Ali road; and because flowers are passé, Vinit presented Vishakha with a bouquet of french fries.

(All pictures used with permission of Samsara Photography)

A view of what love looks like. (Samsara Photography )

Pizza? Pizza. (Samsara Photography )

Flowers are passé. (Samsara Photography )