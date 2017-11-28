The steamin’ hot cuppa: Learn how to prepare these sought-after winter beverages

With winter approaching, our cravings are bound to turn to comfort food. Something like a warm cup of hot chocolate can be a perfect accompaniment on a cold day when you are snuggled up in a blanket. And what if your steaming cup of hot chocolate is customised with either marshmallows or chocolate chips, or both.

While Mumbai doesn’t experience winters that have temperatures dropping in the negative, a nice hot cuppa helps to instantly uplift our mood and calm our nerves during those chilly nights. Some like it spiked with rum, while some like it with a twist such as a dash of peppermint.

Here are a few recipes of some drinks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic, that one can opt to stay warm and toasty this season.

Peanut Butter Brew

Ingredients:

10ml vanilla syrup

120ml milk

30ml coffee shot

2tbsp peanut butter

Method:

Dissolve peanut butter in milk

Take the vanilla syrup in a cup and add the peanut butter milk into it

Add milk froth (optional)

Slowly add the coffee shot

Garnish with chocolate shavings and peanut powder

Adil Dumasia, mixologist, Café Athenia, Malad

Mocha with Smoked Cinnamon Chocolate

Ingredients:

25gm dark chocolate, melted

20gm coffee, Irish flavour and roasted

80ml, whole fat milk

Cinnamon dust for garnish

Method:

Blend the melted dark chocolate with ‎coffee

Top it with whole fat milk and garnish with cinnamon dust.

Shivraj Swami, mixologist, Gymkhana 91, Lower Parel

Hot Chocolate with Almond Milk

Ingredients:

2 cups almond milk

1tbsp chocolate protein powder

1tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4tsp of vanilla extract

Method:

Mix all ingredients in a bowl and heat for 10 minutes

Pour in a glass and sprinkle some almonds for taste.

- Food Darzee, Andheri (E)

Peppermint Mocha

Ingredients:

100ml semi skimmed milk

45ml chocolate syrup

15ml mojito mint

30ml coffee decoction

Method:

Mix all ingredients in a bowl and heat for 10 minutes.

- Prashant Issar, co-founder, Madeira and Mime, Powai

Hot Chocolate

Ingredients:

120ml hot chocolate and espresso mixture

15ml Cointreau (orange flavoured liqueur)

45ml dark rum

Caramel sauce for garnish

Whipped cream

Chocolate shavings for garnish

Method:

Warm the hot chocolate and then add rum

In a glass, rim the inside with caramel sauce and pour the mixture in it. Top it up with whipped cream and pour the Cointreau on top of it

Garnish with chocolate shavings.

Kedar Bobde, corporate chef, Indigo Delicatessen, Lower Parel

Hot Toddy

Ingredients:

60ml Brandy

2-3tbsp water, boiling

1 sugar cube

A lemon slice

A pinch of nutmeg powder

Method:

In a mug, add the sugar cube to two to three tablespoon of boiling water

Add the brandy and stir until sugar dissolves

Add lemon

Garnish and add nutmeg.

Gaurish Rangnekar, mixologist, Toast Bistro and Bar, Andheri (E)

Cafe Orange

Ingredients:

30ml apple and orange reduction

30ml espresso

60ml hot water

A cinnamon stick, for garnishing

Method:

Make the apple and orange reduction by boiling it in hot water with sugar

Add the espresso in the reduction and top it up with hot water

Garnish it with cinnamon and serve.

Sahil Narvekar, head chef, AKA Bistro, Kala Ghoda

