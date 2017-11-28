The steamin’ hot cuppa: Learn how to prepare these sought-after winter beverages
Updated: Nov 28, 2017 19:43 IST
With winter approaching, our cravings are bound to turn to comfort food. Something like a warm cup of hot chocolate can be a perfect accompaniment on a cold day when you are snuggled up in a blanket. And what if your steaming cup of hot chocolate is customised with either marshmallows or chocolate chips, or both.
While Mumbai doesn’t experience winters that have temperatures dropping in the negative, a nice hot cuppa helps to instantly uplift our mood and calm our nerves during those chilly nights. Some like it spiked with rum, while some like it with a twist such as a dash of peppermint.
Here are a few recipes of some drinks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic, that one can opt to stay warm and toasty this season.
Peanut Butter Brew
Ingredients:
10ml vanilla syrup
120ml milk
30ml coffee shot
2tbsp peanut butter
Method:
Dissolve peanut butter in milk
Take the vanilla syrup in a cup and add the peanut butter milk into it
Add milk froth (optional)
Slowly add the coffee shot
Garnish with chocolate shavings and peanut powder
Adil Dumasia, mixologist, Café Athenia, Malad
Mocha with Smoked Cinnamon Chocolate
Ingredients:
25gm dark chocolate, melted
20gm coffee, Irish flavour and roasted
80ml, whole fat milk
Cinnamon dust for garnish
Method:
Blend the melted dark chocolate with coffee
Top it with whole fat milk and garnish with cinnamon dust.
Shivraj Swami, mixologist, Gymkhana 91, Lower Parel
Hot Chocolate with Almond Milk
Ingredients:
2 cups almond milk
1tbsp chocolate protein powder
1tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
1/4tsp of vanilla extract
Method:
Mix all ingredients in a bowl and heat for 10 minutes
Pour in a glass and sprinkle some almonds for taste.
- Food Darzee, Andheri (E)
Peppermint Mocha
Ingredients:
100ml semi skimmed milk
45ml chocolate syrup
15ml mojito mint
30ml coffee decoction
Method:
Mix all ingredients in a bowl and heat for 10 minutes.
- Prashant Issar, co-founder, Madeira and Mime, Powai
Hot Chocolate
Ingredients:
120ml hot chocolate and espresso mixture
15ml Cointreau (orange flavoured liqueur)
45ml dark rum
Caramel sauce for garnish
Whipped cream
Chocolate shavings for garnish
Method:
Warm the hot chocolate and then add rum
In a glass, rim the inside with caramel sauce and pour the mixture in it. Top it up with whipped cream and pour the Cointreau on top of it
Garnish with chocolate shavings.
Kedar Bobde, corporate chef, Indigo Delicatessen, Lower Parel
Hot Toddy
Ingredients:
60ml Brandy
2-3tbsp water, boiling
1 sugar cube
A lemon slice
A pinch of nutmeg powder
Method:
In a mug, add the sugar cube to two to three tablespoon of boiling water
Add the brandy and stir until sugar dissolves
Add lemon
Garnish and add nutmeg.
Gaurish Rangnekar, mixologist, Toast Bistro and Bar, Andheri (E)
Cafe Orange
Ingredients:
30ml apple and orange reduction
30ml espresso
60ml hot water
A cinnamon stick, for garnishing
Method:
Make the apple and orange reduction by boiling it in hot water with sugar
Add the espresso in the reduction and top it up with hot water
Garnish it with cinnamon and serve.
Sahil Narvekar, head chef, AKA Bistro, Kala Ghoda
