Theatre, food, music: 10 things to do in Mumbai this weekend

FRIDAY, APRIL 7
1) Theatre: Gandhi: The Musical : Watch the story of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in the form of a musical. Starring theatre actors Chirag Vora, Nivedita Baunthiyal, and Abhishek Krishnan, the play is directed by Danesh Khambata.
Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA; Call: 6622 3737
Price: Rs 500; When: 7.30pm
Read more: Ahead of Independence Day, Gandhi gets a Broadway-style musical
2) Film: Dhanak: Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the film narrates the heart-warming tale of a sister who fights to collect money for her brother’s operation so that he may regain his eyesight.
Where: Little Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point; Call: 6622 3737
Entry: Free; When: 6.30pm
3) Food and drink: Bottomless Beers: Beat the heat this summer by binge-drinking craft beer. Dig into masala fried chicken, Thai paneer cigars and cheesy jalapeno bites on the side.
Where: Genuine Broaster Chicken, Reclamation, Bandra (W)
Call: 3395 6082; Price: Rs 1,000 onward; When: 12pm onward
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
4) Theatre: Main aur Tum: The story focuses on two lovers caught in their separate, unhappy marriages, who find salvation and love in each other’s extramarital company.
Where: Nehru Centre, Worli; Call: 2496 4676
Price: Rs 500; When: 7.30pm
5) Comedy: First Thoughts: Comedian Kunal Kamra, known for his jokes on mundane 9-to-5 jobs, and the chaos of city life, will share some of his comic first impressions of current affairs, and recent political happenings.
Where: Brewbot, off New Link Road, Andheri (W); Call: 3969 8091
Price: Rs 350; When: 6.30pm
6) Music: Saz-e-Bahar: Celebrate traditional Indian instruments this weekend. Artists such as Pt Yogesh Samsi (tabla), Shakir Khan (sitar) and Hassan Haider (shehnai) will perform as part of the two-day festival.
Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point; Call: 6622 3737
Price: Rs 150; When: 6pm
SUNDAY, APRIL 9
7) Food and drink: From the Streets: Enjoy Mumbai’s signature street food with a gourmet twist. Think salmon and prawn bhel granola (home-made rice puffs with pickles, smoked salmon and prawns), and hot cheese fondue batasha (pani puri shells filled with chutney, melted cheese and mushroom duxelle).
Where: Café Haqq Se, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel; Call: 6952 3333
Price: Rs 2,000 for two; When: 12pm onward
8) Talk: Dramatic Moments: Photographer Nemai Ghosh, best known for his work with iconic film-maker Satyajit Ray, is set to share candid anecdotes on what it was like being on set with Ray, and the art of backstage photography.
Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad City Musem, Byculla; Call: 2373 1234
Entry: Rs 10 (Museum entry. The event is free); When: 5.30pm
Read more: Pablo Bartholomew’s current show redefines celebrity portraits
9) Food and drink: Mango Mania: The season of the king of fruits is here. Try coolers and classic cocktails such as mango iced tea, mango jalapeño margarita and a mango mai tai tiki cocktail. Pick from a breakfast dishes such as mango crisps, oatmeal smoothie and mango red velvet milkshake.
Where: Jamjar Diner, Versova, Andheri (W); Call: 2635 8880
Price: Rs 1,500; When: 9am to 1am
10) Photography: Through My Eyes: Photographer Hussain Nalwala captures wildlife in its natural state. Think a pride of lions walking through an open field, a horse bathing in a river, zebras grazing, and leopards preparing to hunt.
Where: Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda; Call: 2284 3989
Entry: Free; When: 11am to 7pm
Read more: Man vs wild: Story behind award-winning leopard image by Mumbai photographer