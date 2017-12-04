 This baker turns her stunning artwork into dessert. Want a piece of this pie? | more lifestyle | Hindustan Times
This baker turns her stunning artwork into dessert. Want a piece of this pie?

Seattle-based baker Lauren Ko, who boasts of 78,000 followers on her Instagram account, is popular for the beautiful photographs of her artistic creations.

Updated: Dec 04, 2017 11:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Lauren Ko has been baking pies for little over a year, but her Instagram is full of beautiful photographs of her artistic creations.
Lauren Ko has been baking pies for little over a year, but her Instagram is full of beautiful photographs of her artistic creations. (Instagram.com/lokokitchen)

Something as simple as a pie can be turned into a masterpiece. Don’t believe us? Lauren Ko has been baking pies for little over a year, but her Instagram is full of beautiful photographs of her artistic creations. Her intricate designs are so artistic that you’d think twice before digging into them.

“I usually have some nebulous idea in my head for design and then just improvise as I go along, depending on how well the dough or fruit cooperates with my vision. My final products are generally happy accidents, which is why I’m especially stunned by the feedback,” Ko told Buzzfeed News.

Seattle-based Ko now boasts of 78,000 followers thanks to her edible art.

Check some of her work below:

