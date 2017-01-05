This ginger dessert can keep the sniffles at bay

Ginger is flavourful and has medicinal properties. So, don’t just add it to chai. We pull out a contemporary dessert recipe
It’s no coincidence that adrakwali chai (ginger tea) is considered a cure for several ailments. Ginger, the underground stem of a flowering plant (zingiber officinale), is used both as a spice and a medicine. From relieving common cold and nausea to intestinal distress and inflammation caused by arthritis, it is a super food.
Gingerbread Macaroons with white chocolate Ganache filling
Recipe by: Tabassum Hasan, founder, Guilt Trip
Preparation time: 2 hours
Serves: 8 people
Ingredients
For the macaroon shells
Icing sugar: 180g
Ground almond: 100g
Cream of tartar: ¼tsp
Dried ground ginger: ½tsp
Ground cinnamon: ½tsp
Dried ground nutmeg: ¼tsp
Brown food colour: ¼tsp
Egg white: 80g
Castor sugar: 40g
For white chocolate ganache filling
White chocolate chips: 1 cup
Heavy cream: 5tsp
Pure vanilla: 1tsp
Method
Preheat oven to 140 degree Celsius.
Sift icing sugar, almonds, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg.
In a stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment, whip the egg white to foam gradually. Add castor sugar and cream of tartar until you obtain a glossy meringue.
Do not over-beat.
Add sifted dry ingredients to the meringue and fold.
Pipe into parchment paper and let the macaroons sit for 45 to 60 minutes.
Bake at 14 degree Celsius for about 15 minutes.
Boil heavy cream and vanilla in a saucepan. Remove from heat and add the chocolate chips.
Stir until smooth. Allow it to cool and thicken to piping texture.
Pipe one macaroon shell with ganache and cover it with another shell.