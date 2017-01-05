This ginger dessert can keep the sniffles at bay

Ginger is flavourful and has medicinal properties. So, don’t just add it to chai. We pull out a contemporary dessert recipe

It’s no coincidence that adrakwali chai (ginger tea) is considered a cure for several ailments. Ginger, the underground stem of a flowering plant (zingiber officinale), is used both as a spice and a medicine. From relieving common cold and nausea to intestinal distress and inflammation caused by arthritis, it is a super food.

Gingerbread Macaroons with white chocolate Ganache filling

Recipe by: Tabassum Hasan, founder, Guilt Trip

Preparation time: 2 hours

Serves: 8 people

Ingredients

For the macaroon shells

Icing sugar: 180g

Ground almond: 100g

Cream of tartar: ¼tsp

Dried ground ginger: ½tsp

Ground cinnamon: ½tsp

Dried ground nutmeg: ¼tsp

Brown food colour: ¼tsp

Egg white: 80g

Castor sugar: 40g

For white chocolate ganache filling

White chocolate chips: 1 cup

Heavy cream: 5tsp

Pure vanilla: 1tsp

Method

Preheat oven to 140 degree Celsius.

Sift icing sugar, almonds, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg.

In a stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment, whip the egg white to foam gradually. Add castor sugar and cream of tartar until you obtain a glossy meringue.

Do not over-beat.

Add sifted dry ingredients to the meringue and fold.

Pipe into parchment paper and let the macaroons sit for 45 to 60 minutes.

Bake at 14 degree Celsius for about 15 minutes.

Boil heavy cream and vanilla in a saucepan. Remove from heat and add the chocolate chips.

Stir until smooth. Allow it to cool and thicken to piping texture.

Pipe one macaroon shell with ganache and cover it with another shell.