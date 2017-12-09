This is why you must wear a sunscreen: Man gets head dent after severe sunburn

Cade Huckabay, a 21-year-old man from Texas, US, has tweeted a series of photos that are seriously freaking people out: If there were ever a case for being diligent about wearing sunscreen, this is it.

If you’ve ever sprained an ankle or had any other part of your body swell up, then you might know that pressing your finger into the swelling can leave an impressive dent. That’s what Huckabay did when his face started swelling after a severe sunburn, and the resulting photo is pretty intense. Just look:

One time I shaved my head, got severely sunburned, & swelled up just a little bit :-) pic.twitter.com/9FWw3jcdYf — Cade Huckabay (@CadeHuckabay) December 5, 2017

Huckabay posted the photos on Monday, and explained that he had shaved his head in order to see what he would look like and then “decided to get sunburnt af.” (Clearly, though, this was not an intentional decision. Wear your sunscreen, kids.) Despite being warned about the negative effects of continued, prolonged exposure to sun, some people still choose to go out without the required amount of sunscreen.

Huckabay’s sunburn led to swelling and the head dent, as Huckabay calls is, is a result of pressing his finger into the swelling. Huckabay said in a tweet that he, at one point, created a dent that lasted a half hour. And, although swelling from a sunburn isn’t exactly a common symptom — or else it wouldn’t be quite so shocking, he’s not alone. Several people commented on Huckabay’s tweet with photos or videos of their own severely swollen faces, to show solidarity.

As for Huckabay’s swelling, it went down after four or five days, he told Inquisitr. And he’s hoping his head dent can remind everyone to put on some sunscreen. “I don’t want people following in my footsteps,” he said.

