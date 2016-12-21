This Portobello mushroom recipe packs a nutritional punch

Portobello mushrooms are rich in taste and healthy. Here’s an easy way to make a nutritious dish using them

Mushrooms are a rich source of umami (the fifth basic taste after sweet, sour, salty and bitter) and are common in Asian as well as continental dishes. They are also rich in vitamin D, and a good source of iron and calcium, thereby boosting the immune system.

Read: This healthy beetroot recipe is perfect for winter afternoons

Cottage Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms with BBQ Sauce

Recipe by: Chef Narinder Singh, True Tramm Trunk

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Serves: Two

The ingredients for Cottage Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms with BBQ Sauce (Photo: Aalok Soni/HT)

Ingredients

Portobello mushrooms: 150gm

Soft Cottage Cheese: 75gm

Parsley: 10gm

Thyme: 10gm

Leeks: 10gm

Onions: 15gm

Chopped garlic: 10gm

Olive Oil: 15ml

Cheese: 20gm

Celery: 10gm

Philadelphia cream cheese: 20gm

Salt as per taste

Pepper as per taste

Barbeque sauce as per taste

Chef Narinder Singh, True Tramm Trunk (Photo: Aalok Soni/HT)

Method

> Heat oil in a pan.

> Add cottage cheese, onions, garlic, parsley, thyme, celery, leeks, salt and pepper to it.

> Sauté it till it is soft and succulent.

> Once ready, transfer the mixture in a plate.

> Add cheese and cream cheese to it.

> Stuff the ready mixture in Portobello mushrooms.

> Brush the mushrooms with barbeque sauce

> Grease the oven plate and place the mushrooms.

> Place the plate in the preheated oven and bake it for seven minutes at 250 °C.

> Once baked, garnish the mushrooms with chopped parsley. Serve.