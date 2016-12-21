This Portobello mushroom recipe packs a nutritional punch

Portobello mushrooms are rich in taste and healthy. Here’s an easy way to make a nutritious dish using them
Mushrooms are a rich source of umami (the fifth basic taste after sweet, sour, salty and bitter) and are common in Asian as well as continental dishes. They are also rich in vitamin D, and a good source of iron and calcium, thereby boosting the immune system.
Cottage Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms with BBQ Sauce
Recipe by: Chef Narinder Singh, True Tramm Trunk
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Serves: Two
Ingredients
Portobello mushrooms: 150gm
Soft Cottage Cheese: 75gm
Parsley: 10gm
Thyme: 10gm
Leeks: 10gm
Onions: 15gm
Chopped garlic: 10gm
Olive Oil: 15ml
Cheese: 20gm
Celery: 10gm
Philadelphia cream cheese: 20gm
Salt as per taste
Pepper as per taste
Barbeque sauce as per taste
Method
> Heat oil in a pan.
> Add cottage cheese, onions, garlic, parsley, thyme, celery, leeks, salt and pepper to it.
> Sauté it till it is soft and succulent.
> Once ready, transfer the mixture in a plate.
> Add cheese and cream cheese to it.
> Stuff the ready mixture in Portobello mushrooms.
> Brush the mushrooms with barbeque sauce
> Grease the oven plate and place the mushrooms.
> Place the plate in the preheated oven and bake it for seven minutes at 250 °C.
> Once baked, garnish the mushrooms with chopped parsley. Serve.