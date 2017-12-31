Throwing a last minute house party for New Year’s Eve? These 5 apps will make it easier

With New Year just a day away, preparations are in full swing to welcome 2018 on a positive note. A new trend seen in the recent past is the concept of house parties, to avoid hassles related to commuting to the location, crowd, and unpleasant music. House parties give you the opportunity to create your own playlist, menu, home decor and so on.

With the technological advancements that have been witnessed recently, many startups are now focusing on making the job easy for the hosts, as they provide ample number of option to deliver food, arrange for transport, and even clean up post the party. If you’re planning a house party, here are some options you could explore:

-Hire party organisers with UrbanClap

UrbanClap brings the best professionals for a party, and provides trusted services across over 80 categories, including photographers, salon at home, home cleaning and repairs, and many more. The idea is to help consumers find the best services easily and provide the large base of individuals/small businesses with a platform to manage and grow their client network.

-Order food home

A critical part of a party is the food that’s served. Since different people have varied tastes and preferences, apps like Zomato, Swiggy, Foodpanda and so on help guests choose form a varied range of cuisines that are delivered to the doorstep.

If the hosts prefer to cook, they can also dip into Grofers, Bigbasket, Amazon and Snapdeal to order all types of groceries.

-Rent a car instead of driving

To avoid the traffic on New Year’s Eve, hire cars from Eco Rent A Car, a professional car rental and ground transportation company. Safety, quality and timely service remain some of their important benchmarks.

UrbanClap also helps with driver-on-demand services that ensure safety for customers to go home after the party.

-Rent furniture

From bean-bags to dining tables, one can rent all types of furniture with Formula Group, a fully-integrated multiple services business model that provides comprehensive mobility solutions for corporate and consumer under one roof. The company operates seven offices at Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Pune and Bengaluru.

The website provides customers with a wide range of home furniture for living room, bedrooms and dining rooms. Furniture can also be customised to suit the needs of customers through this website.

-After-party clean up

Cleaning up after a house party is a thoroughly daunting task. However, Timesaverz provides various services ranging from cleaning tasks, beauty services, laundry pickup and drop, plumber, pest control, appliances repairs and handyman jobs. The app makes it convenient to book services directly from your mobile phone and track their status.

