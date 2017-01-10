Visit Bangla Mela to get a taste of Bengal in the heart of Gurgaon

From cultural performances, Bengali delicacies to a flower show, there is so much to do at the two -day spring festival — Bangla Mela held from January 14 at community centre, Gurgaon. Organised by the DCDP Bengali Cultural Society, the spring festival this year is celebrating its 10th edition. Aniruddha Banerji, general secretary, says, “Bangla Mela is a decade old creative tradition of our society. A lot of people from other communities come forward to participate. The festival is an attempt to showcase our culture and celebrate. It’s also a platform to display one’s talent at large. A part of our initiative is to let people know about Bengal’s ethnic culture. We are bringing folk artist from Bengal, too.”

The highlights of the festival include a 50-feet-long flower carpet, photography exhibition capturing the essence of Bengal, soulful folk music and dance performances, shopping counters showcasing traditional handicrafts from Bengal and much more. “Apart from Baul music, there will be Gambhira and Jhumur dance performances during the festival. And since no festival is complete without food, at the Anando Mela, guests can savour local winter-special delicacies that will be brought by the members of the society,”adds Banerji.

The session with actor Sharmila Tagore is also a part of the fest, however, open only to the members.

Facts What: Bangla Mela

Where:Community Centre, F block, DLF Ph-1, Gurgaon

When:January 14-15

Timings:10am-6pm

Nearest metro station: Sikanderpur on the yellow line

Entry:Free

