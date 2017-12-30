Want your home decor to shine this New Year? Adopt these simple tricks for a trendy look

With the New Year just a day away, marking fresh beginnings, embarking on a new journey altogether is what I son each individuals mind. Using the trending searches as a benchmark, co-founder of Bent Chair, Natasha Jain zeroes on some of the home decor trends, which will be a hit in the bull’s eye in 2018:

Talking Walls

Removable wall art is an evergreen style-reinvent your spaces with dynamic sculptures. Bare walls staring blankly at you are very last year.

Potted Plants

Incorporating nature into interior decor is always a fresh and smart move. With the pollution level sky rocketing, adding potted plants in your living spaces will help to create an eco-friendly atmosphere. Different ornamental plants, Bonzi, and other flora add life to any space, without a doubt.

Metal Chime

Let the balls roll with a little bling and chime. Anything metallic is a sure shot winner. Talk about the shine, the charm, and the substance, metal is the wholesome package. Give the furniture setting a dash of rose gold or pure silver and golden hues to your coffee tables.

Surface Statement

Small things make it big and that’s why adding quirk to your surfaces is an absolute hit this year. Animal sculptures, quirky vases, teapots and many similar items will definitely add much dimension to every surface.