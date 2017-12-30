Welcoming 2018: Here’s to the heroes who make New Year’s Eve a hit

Not all superheroes wear capes. While for some of us today, New Year’s Eve is all about partying and spending time with family and friends, for a few others, it’s all about ensuring safety, peace and a good time for others. From police personnel who make sure law and order is in place to mixologists and DJs who work even as the clock strikes midnight — here’s paying an ode to these mavericks.

THE MAGIC SPINNER

DJ Gouri, 31, has been living in Delhi for almost two decades. “Playing on New Year is the easiest thing ever because people don’t bother you with requests. They are busy drinking and chilling out. I don’t stick to any genre; I play everything to make sure people are enjoying. As far as me partying on New Year’s Eve, my work is party and party is work, and I get paid for it. I get into the crowd and start dancing. At the end of the year, and beginning of the new year, I visit Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to say my thanks,” she says.

“My work is party and party is work,” says DJ Gouri.

“In terms of security, there have been no concerns. Bouncers are there to assist you and there is more security. One thing that happens most often is that people offer to drop me home, or click pictures. But this in good spirit. The city has been really nice to me. The only problem is the traffic; it’s tough to even book cabs,” she says.

KITCHEN CHRONICLES

“We start prepping well in advance,” says chef Sabyasachi Gorai. (AMAL KS/HINDUSTAN TIMES)

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, says, “I have been in attendance on New Year’s Eve for the last 25 years now. I find myself a bit fortunate after setting up my restaurants as I can have a drink after midnight. But otherwise, it is very rigorous in a kitchen. We start prepping well in advance about what is going to be in the buffet, the setup, how many people are going to be cooking and so on. We do call for extra help, and also make sure no leaves or offs are given. Everyone, including myself, is buried in the ground. You have to be in the middle and lead by example. This helps in diffusing tension. You can’t be chilling and giving instructions as it leads to negativity.”

THE POWER BRIGADE

“We are ready 24x7 for any situation,” says IS Kashyap, senior fire officer, Gurgaon Fire Department. (MANOJ VERMA/HINDUSTAN TIMES)

IS Kashyap, senior fire officer, Gurgaon Fire Department, says, “We follow fire codes as per NBC (National Building Code of India). Fire Department ki koi special taiyyari nahi hoti; hum log 24 ghante taiyyar rehte hain. We don’t wait for an attack or emergency. In addition to our own assets, we also have mutual aid from DLF, Maruti, Air Force and Wireless. 15 August and 26 January ko hum apne do yaa teen jawaano ka naam State level ke samman ke liye recommend karte hain.”

CRUSADERS OF LAW

”The office staff is deployed and the PCRs patrol with their lights on,” says Madhur Verma, DCP PRO, Delhi Police.

Madhur Verma, DCP PRO, Delhi Police, says, “It gets hard when the crowd starts gathering in one place around midnight. In cases of lack of adequate force strength, unfortunate incidents like molestation, eve-teasing, gang fights, and road rage happen. Curbing drunk driving also gets challenging. Mass hysteria is a real and scary possibility.”

He adds, “Our biggest focus is on maintaining visibility. On occasions like the New Year’s Eve, even the office staff is deployed, and the PCRs patrol with their lights on. I believe that it’s on days like these that we’re really required, so that people can celebrate peacefully.”

BLENDING WORK WITH FUN

“We keep an eye out for guest’s security,” says mixologist Sanchayan Jana.

Sanchayan Jana, mixologist, says, “New Year Eve is super busy and crowded. I usually spend them working. Sometimes, my friends join me, and at other times I have a good time with the guests. We play pranks on our customers to up the fun quotient for them. Also, we make sure that even while serving drinks, we keep an eye out for guest’s security and safety of women, especially. This year, my friends and I will have a late, late brunch the next day and spend some time with family.”

BAR MANAGEMENT

“We brief our security people about what to do in case of a fight or if someone misbehaves,” says Madan Singh Rawat, general manager at Teddy Boy.

Madan Singh Rawat, general manager at Teddy Boy, says, “Humaare liye New Year’s ke maayne nahi; hum log toh duty pe hote hain. Logo ko entertain karte hain. We brief our security people about what to do in case of a fight or if someone misbehaves. We politely ask the guests to leave in case of extremities. For solo female guests, we get cabs and ensure they are dropped back safely. Sabki party ke baad hum log party karte hain. Waiting staff and cooks sab drinks and dinner karte hain.”

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more