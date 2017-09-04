 What do your shoes say about you? A bored employee came up with this personality guide for shoes | more lifestyle | Hindustan Times
What do your shoes say about you? A bored employee came up with this personality guide for shoes

The user Ghostify at Imgur expanded their imagination, giving each of the shoes a description that suits their personality.

more lifestyle Updated: Sep 04, 2017 12:12 IST
HT Correspondent
(Ghostify/ Imagur)

Do your sport shoes say that you’re Veronica, who’s on a new diet every six months and does pilates on Wednesdays? Or do your brown boots give you away as more of a Simeon, who writes brooding poetry and wears scarves?

Giving a whole new meaning to ‘shoegazing’, one bored retail employee decided to give distinctive personalities to the different kind of shoes found at a store, from open-toed sandals to flip flops to well-polished brogues.

The user Ghostify at Imgur, an online image-sharing social media platform, expanded their imagination, giving each of the shoes a description that suits their personality.

Other Imgur users could not stop gushing how spot on some of the descriptions were.

The post has so far been viewed by more 3 lakh people on the social media platform.

Here are the pictures shared by Ghostify.

If the shoe fits
