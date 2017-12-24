Which tea goes well with dessert? Here’s a beginner’s guide to pairing tea with food

Tea is not just a refreshing drink, it is also part of a lifestyle. Starting your morning with a sip of tea is almost a ritual. In fact, many people prefer consuming tea with each meal as well. As you begin considering coupling tea and food, the main factor is your personal taste.

It is also important to understand that the greasier the breakfast is, the more sharper the tea choice should be. So, if you are eating a rich breakfast, you would want to go for some second-flush Darjeeling tea as it contains high level of tannins. Here are a few suggestions by Vikram Mittal, founder of Mittal Tea, that might help you choose your ideal food-tea combination:

*Black tea has the strongest taste and also contains the maximum amount of tannins. Breakfast foods such as cheese omelettes and cheese grilled sandwiches pair well with Assam black tea. Fruity black teas are often considered best when served with a light chocolate dessert. The fruit flavour present in the tea prevents it from tasting bitter after a bite of dessert, and the heavy presence of tannins in the tea will cleanse the palate of the existing flavour. Due to the strong flavour of this type of tea, it is also recommended to serve it with equally strong foods such as spicy meat or spicy butter chicken.

*Green tea is quite subtle in taste as compared to other variants and is lighter in flavour. Vegetative green teas taste best when combined with seafood or light vegetables. Smoky green teas, including Chinese green tea, have a light smokiness and pair well with fried foods such as pan-fried meat or a stir-fry.

*White tea is extremely light in flavour, so it should only be coupled with the mildest of flavours, such as light grilled fish and basic salads. The sweetness of white tea really comes out when taken with salty pistachios.

*Rooibos tea pairs well with blue cheese and chicken. It also goes well with lightly salted snack items.

