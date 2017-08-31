Why did the police reply to a mom’s query on logging out of Facebook?

All Lorna Thomas wanted was to figure out how to log off her son’s Facebook account from her system and log into her own. A series of clicks and lots of confusion later, she thought she had managed to find a way out of the quandary. By asking her son for help.

“Hello Daniel. This is your mother. How do I get back on to my own Facebook page?” she (thought she) texted her son, Dan Thomas.

Assitance did come, but from an unexpected quarter.

The Somerset-based mother had mistakenly posted the message on the Avon and Somerset Police Facebook page.

The police department promptly came to her rescue.

Their advice did work because an embarrassed Lorna replied with an apology from her own account, promising she would never venture into “doing anything out of the ordinary on facebook”.

The blunder seemed to have resonated and struck a chord, since many people imagine see their own mothers doing the same thing:

A few shared funny experiences of their own parents in the thread:

Some parents were relieved to find out they are not alone and there are others who make such gaffes: