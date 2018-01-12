Would you pee on a magazine ad to get discount? IKEA is asking women to do exactly that

In a world with rapidly shrinking attention spans, brands seem to be pulling all sorts of bizarre tricks out of their hats to stand out. The latest contender is the Swedish company IKEA, which is known for its ready-to-assemble furniture.

In a Swedish publication, Amelia Magazine, an IKEA ad featured a baby’s crib with the text: Peeing on this ad may change your life. Basically, the interactive advert doubles up as a home pregnancy test. If the result is positive, the woman is eligible for a discount on the IKEA crib.

It is unclear whether the reader has to bring the urine-soaked page to the store to avail the discount. The crib which otherwise costs 995 krona (approx. Rs 7,780) will be on sale for 495 krona (approx. Rs 3,870).

Unsurprisingly, the ad has drawn some sharp reactions on social media. Sample a few tweets:

No, @Ikea. No one wants to pee on a magazine ad to get a coupon code. Just no. https://t.co/cCQM81c6p3 — Tricina 🏳️‍🌈 (@tricina) January 10, 2018

*hits joint* "hey...hey steve...we should— you know pregnancy tests, what if...what if we made a pregnancy test ad that women could pee on...*hits joint again*...then they can give the cashier the pee-covered ad in exchange for a surprise" https://t.co/4fhqWUwS60 — 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕣𝕝𝕚𝕖 (@rebelremus) January 10, 2018

All the respect for IKEA for putting out free pregnancy tests but like... Y'all couldve done it in a more sanitary way https://t.co/woPMq2ltPT — Alicia (@Pvnkmarshmallow) January 10, 2018

Well, whatever the customer response, it sure has got people talking. So we guess, the objective here has been achieved. And how!

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more