 Would you pee on a magazine ad to get discount? IKEA is asking women to do exactly that | more lifestyle | Hindustan Times
Would you pee on a magazine ad to get discount? IKEA is asking women to do exactly that

International furniture brand IKEA has gone where few advertisers would dare. Read on to find out why it’s asking magazine readers to pee on one of its ads.

more lifestyle Updated: Jan 12, 2018 13:22 IST
HT Correspondent
The magazine ad which features a strip at the bottom for women to urinate on.
The magazine ad which features a strip at the bottom for women to urinate on.(IKEA Svergie/YouTube)

In a world with rapidly shrinking attention spans, brands seem to be pulling all sorts of bizarre tricks out of their hats to stand out. The latest contender is the Swedish company IKEA, which is known for its ready-to-assemble furniture.

In a Swedish publication, Amelia Magazine, an IKEA ad featured a baby’s crib with the text: Peeing on this ad may change your life. Basically, the interactive advert doubles up as a home pregnancy test. If the result is positive, the woman is eligible for a discount on the IKEA crib.

It is unclear whether the reader has to bring the urine-soaked page to the store to avail the discount. The crib which otherwise costs 995 krona (approx. Rs 7,780) will be on sale for 495 krona (approx. Rs 3,870).

Unsurprisingly, the ad has drawn some sharp reactions on social media. Sample a few tweets:

Well, whatever the customer response, it sure has got people talking. So we guess, the objective here has been achieved. And how!

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

