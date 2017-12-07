WWE champion Triple H aka Paul Levesque: I am better at being a villain

A 14-time world champion, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque is a name synonymous with the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment). Also known as ‘The Cerebral Assassin’ and ‘The Game’, the wrestler has taken on — and defeated — some of the greats of show wrestling, such as John Cena, Randy Orton, Kane, The Undertaker, and The Great Khali. Now, Triple H goes head to head with ‘Modern Day Maharaja’ Jinder Mahal at the WWE Supershow in New Delhi on December 9, and he says, “I think it’s awesome that I am coming back to India after all this time.” He last visit was some 15 years ago.

The fight between Triple H and Jinder Mahal was announced last month, and since then, the two have been going back and forth on how one will decimate the other, something that has made the match one of the most hyped from the WWE Live event at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi. “I think it’s awesome that I’m coming back to India after all this time. The fan base in India is second to none,” says Triple H, who was in India in 2002 for a WWE RAW live event. “And, I’m looking forward to performing in front of them, to stand in the ring with the Modern Day Maharaja, Jinder Mahal. When I was in Mumbai (on a promotional trip), people asked me about Jinder Mahal, and I told them that he had earned my respect,” says Triple H.

Talking about Jinder Mahal, Triple H says, “Jinder was in WWE before, and left when things didn’t go the way he wanted. He is back now and has worked extremely hard. But when he steps into the ring with me, it’ll be a different story — my job will be to teach him a lesson in what it’s like to face hell. He will learn what it is to face defeat and how one comes back from it. If he wants to earn my respect in India, [only] he will fight and the Singh Brothers (part of Jinder Mahal’s crew) will stay away. It will just be Jinder Mahal and The Game, and we will see who the better man is.”

Off the ring, when he is being Paul Levesque, the wrestler loves Indian cuisine, but he says it isn’t on his agenda before the match — the big man is wary of Delhi belly. “I love Indian cuisine, although you have to be very careful with different cuisines. But, I will be very cautious with it, as you don’t want it to cause trouble during the match,” he says. “I enjoy it very much and I will be staying on for a short period of time after the event. So I might sample it then.”

Talk to Levesque about Indian talent in the WWE, and if he plans to bring in more Indian wrestlers, and he says, “I think India is a big market. It has a very large and passionate fan base, and I’d like to deliver a product they have never seen before. We do plan on increasing Indian talent. We were in India scouting talent a few weeks ago and will be doing that again. I’ll also be seeing talent when I am there. And, we’re also looking at different locations where we can run shows. I’d say that one can expect big things from WWE and India in the coming 10 years or so.”

‘I am, at this time, more interested in the future of WWE, and Bollywood isn’t something I think actively about. But, if an opportunity comes my, way I will not say no, necessarily’ — Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, wrestler

While Levesque is concentrating on bettering the future of WWE, he says that he wouldn’t turn down an offer from Bollywood. “I am better at being a villain,” he says, when asked what role he’d like to play. “Bollywood is very intriguing with the drama that it brings. I am, at this time, more interested in the future of WWE, and Bollywood isn’t something I think actively about. But, if an opportunity comes my, way I will not say no, necessarily. For now, my goal is to find talent, all around the globe, and trying to get that talent trained for the future. I want to make sure that fans in India, 10 years down the line, can get the best that WWE has to offer for generations to come.”

