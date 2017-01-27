Young Chef Olympiad: Chefs from world over to compete for the top spot in India

As a food loving audience if you have witnessed the thrill that a mystery ingredient can add to a cooking competition; then be prepared to witness it again. Young chefs from across the world get together in India for a face off in the kitchen.

The International Young Chef Olympiad is back and is going to be one big battle of cooking as youngsters from more than 45 countries have travelled to India to participate in the three rounds planned in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Pune. These will be judged by city chefs as well as celebrity chefs including names such as Sanjeev Kapoor and Ranveer Brar. They will also be present for the opening ceremony, which will have cultural performances.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor will be among the celebrity judges, who will mark contestants on their performance.

“We used to organise a competition for the school students in India. The idea to bring students from across the world under one roof excited us and within three months we were able to invite 15 countries for the first edition of the Olympiad,” says Abdullah Ahmed, director, International Institute of Hotel Management, Delhi.

Since then, the competition has grown exponentially and now students from hotel management colleges look forward to participate in this big culinary mela. “The craze is because the students don’t just get to compete with international participants but also attend master classes by international chefs,” adds Ahmed.

The quality of food presentation and its taste will decide the marking for each participant.

The recipes for the first (mains) and third (dessert) rounds were shared with the youngsters about four months back. But it is the mystery box in round two which is making many participants curious.

Nervous just before the finale, Puja Mishra, the 20-year-old Indian contestant from Kolkata, says, “I have mixed emotions right now but I’m planning to focus on my work and not planning to compare myself with anyone else’s performance. Also, in the second round when we will be given the mystery ingredient for the vegetarian round, I’m planning to bring an Indian touch to my dish.”

