A cute little fast & furious escapade: Cars 3 review by Rashid Irani

CARS 3 Direction: Brian Fee

Voices: Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo

Rating: 3 / 5

First-time director and Pixar veteran Brian Fee injects some breathtaking racing action into this moppet-friendly action-adventure — including a grisly crash involving the heroic old Lightning McQueen and a hairpin curve.

The former four-wheeled champion (Owen Wilson, reprising his voice role from the first two films) is now an ageing legend facing competition from a new breed of speedsters.

He is determined to win back his crown, and teams up with a young trainer (Cristela Alonzo) eager to prove her credentials.

Together with a rusty tow truck (Larry the Cable Guy) and a shiny Porsche (Bonnie Hunt), they prepare to best a haughty up-and-comer (Armie Hammer). The big climactic race packs a predictable twist in the tale.

McQueen, together with a young trainer eager to prove her credentials, a rusty tow truck and a shiny Porsche, prepare to best a haughty up-and-comer.

Flashbacks to the late Paul Newman’s mentor character (using sound engineering and bits of unused dialogue from the 2006 original) are emotionally resonant.

There is also a poignant voice performance by Chris Cooper in the role of the longtime coach. Incidentally, the main feature is preceded by an inspirational six minute short titled Lou.

Aficionados of animated demolition derbies will not be disappointed.