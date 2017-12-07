Another Yuletide disaster: Rashid Irani reviews Daddy’s Home 2

DADDY’S HOME 2 Direction: Sean Anders

Actors: Will Farrell, Mark Wahlberg

Rating: 0.5 / 5

Close on the heels of Bad Moms 2 comes another mirthless Christmas-themed comedy.

Daddy’s Home 2 is as creatively bankrupt as the 2015 original. Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg are put to the test again when their respective fathers (John Lithgow-Mel Gibson) drop by for the holidays.

Cartoonish hijinks ensue as the grandparents stir up past resentments between their sons and thwart their plans for a peaceful family reunion.

Brimming with crude sexual humour and unwarranted manhandling, DH2 winds down in a feel-good reconciliation that feels forced and fake. Alarmingly, even children are subjected to all manner of unpleasantness.

It is difficult to fathom what prompted the A-grade ensemble to accept such demeaning roles. One hopes they were at least handsomely compensated.