Another Yuletide disaster: Rashid Irani reviews Daddy’s Home 2

Expect crude sexual humour and unwarranted manhandling; even the children aren’t spared.

movie reviews Updated: Dec 07, 2017 15:33 IST
Rashid Irani
Grandparents drop by for the holidays; hijinks ensue. It’s hard to fathom why actors like Mel Gibson and John Lithgow would consent to play a part.
DADDY’S HOME 2
  • Direction: Sean Anders
  • Actors: Will Farrell, Mark Wahlberg
  • Rating: 0.5 / 5

Close on the heels of Bad Moms 2 comes another mirthless Christmas-themed comedy.

Daddy’s Home 2 is as creatively bankrupt as the 2015 original. Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg are put to the test again when their respective fathers (John Lithgow-Mel Gibson) drop by for the holidays.

Cartoonish hijinks ensue as the grandparents stir up past resentments between their sons and thwart their plans for a peaceful family reunion.

Brimming with crude sexual humour and unwarranted manhandling, DH2 winds down in a feel-good reconciliation that feels forced and fake. Alarmingly, even children are subjected to all manner of unpleasantness.

It is difficult to fathom what prompted the A-grade ensemble to accept such demeaning roles. One hopes they were at least handsomely compensated.

