Film actor Om Puri dies of a heart attack

Veteran Bollywood actor Om Puri died of a heart attack Friday morning.

He was 66.

Om Puri was a versatile actor who excelled in ‘parallel cinema’ as it was called as well as he pioneered in commercial cinema.

Director Karan Johar expressed grief on his death on Twitter and said that he was a ‘solid actor’ with ‘solid filmography’. Anupam Kher said he cannot believe that Puri is no more. “Seeing him lying on his bed looking so calm can’t believe that one of our greatest actors Om Puri is no more. Deeply saddened and shocked,” he tweeted.

Om Puri made everyone laugh with his comic timing in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Malamaal Weekly, Hera Pheri on one hand and left everyone in awe with his acting prowess in films like Ardh Satya. He also worked in Hollywood movies like The Hundred-Foot Journey with Helen Mirren in 2014 and East is East in 1999.

More details on his death are awaited.

Solid actor....Solid filmography....immense talent.... #RIPOmPuri ....cinema has truly lost a brilliant artist.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 6, 2017