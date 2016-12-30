Intolerable hocus-pocus: Incarnate review by Rashid Irani

INCARNATE

Direction: Brad Peyton

Actors: Aaron Eckhart, Carice Van Houten

Rating: 0.5 / 5

The first cut of Incarnate was ready nearly three years ago but was reportedly subjected to multiple rewrites and edit tweaks. Unfortunately, that hasn’t helped the outcome a bit.

Brazenly abandoning any attempt at coherent plot or character development, the demonic-possession tale is set in motion when a leggy Vatican official (Catalina Sandino Moreno) tasks a wheelchair-bound scientist (Aaron Eckhart, in phone-in mode) with ‘evicting’ a malevolent spirit romping through the nightmares of a teenage boy (David Mazouz).

The twist, if one can call it that, is that instead of the usual Catholic priest, it’s a man of science being called upon to battle the dark forces of evil. Also on hand, for no discernible reason other than to cluster up the narrative, are a couple of the demon hunter’s nerdy assistants.

Derivative in the extreme, the uninspired direction by Brad Peyton (San Andreas) relies on cheap jolts and clumsy ‘flashbacks’ into the mindscape of the possessed youngster.

There’s also plenty of blather about the kid’s divorced parents (Carice Van Houten-Matt Nable) and a car accident that left the scientist partially disabled.

The preposterous climax is merely a ploy to ensure a sequel — a proposition that is scarier than anything else in Incarnate.

