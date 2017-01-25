Kaabil quick take: Hrithik Roshan fights the blind system

Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Gupta, both need a successful film. If Gupta’s last release Jazbaa turned out to be a non-starter on the box office, Hrithik’s Mohenjo Daro suffered severely after taking Akshay Kumar’s Rustom head-on. Now, it’s Kaabil, pitted against Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. Given the high stakes, both Hrithik and the director needed to up their game with this offering.

Sanjay fascination for sleek Korean thrillers is well known, and he is back in his comfort zone with Kaabil. He introduces his characters, a blind but fantastic dancer Rohan Bhatnagar (Hrithik) and a blind musician Supriya (Yami Gautam).

But as it’s the norm of Bollywood thrillers, their happiness vanishes the moment Madhavrao (Ronit Roy) sets his eyes on Supriya.

However, the credit goes to the director for not letting the film lose its sheen here. In fact, it picks up pace from here and completely transforms itself into a thriller with both sides refusing to back off.

Kaabil may remind you of Amitabh Bachchan-Akshay Kumar-starrer Aankhein where a team of blind men robs a bank. The plot looks eerily similar, but it is treated differently this time. At one point, it actually gets uncomfortably dark and emotional.

Kaabil has all the ingredients of a popular Bollywood flick.

