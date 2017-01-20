₹1.4 lakh spent on ads, but Mumbai university yet to hire exam controller

The University of Mumbai (MU) spent around Rs1.4 lakh on advertisements to invite candidates for the position of Controller of Examination (CoE), but didn’t end up appointing anyone to the key post, revealed a Right to Information (RTI) query.

The post of CoE, who is responsible for managing all aspects of examination and results, has been lying vacant for last 17 months. In this period, the university twice held interviews for the position, but couldn't fill it for the want of a suitable candidate.

In response to an RTI query, filed by activist Anil Galgali, MU revealed that the it had issued the first set of advertisements in October 2015 by paying Rs 91,768 to a publicity agency.

With a selection committee rejecting all the candidates who applied for the post, another set of advertisements were released a year later in August 2016, at the cost of Rs 48,048. However, this time, too, the selection committee rejected all the candidates.

The examination department continues to be a sore spot for MU. Currently, it’s headed by Deepak Wasave, a deputy registrar who was temporarily assigned the position after then controller Dinesh Bhonde resigned in August 2015, before his term ended.

Between 2010 and 2015, the office of exam controller has been occupied by seven individuals.

The RTI reveals that in 2015, the scrutiny committee, appointed by the vice-chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh deemed only four candidates, out of 24 aspirants, eligible for the post.

However, the selection committee, headed by Deshmukh, rejected all these didn't find any of these candidates to be up to the mark.

After the second round of advertisements in 2016, a new scrutiny committee was constituted, which examined 14 applications, of which 10 applications were short-listed. However, in October 2016, a Deshmukh-led selection committee, once again, rejected all the candidates.

Key post vacant since Aug 2015

- The post of Controller of Examination (CoE) has been lying vacant since August 2015, after Dinesh Bonde quit

- The varsity gave additional charge of this post to deputy registrar Deepak Wasave, who has been holding the post since

- In January last year, four probable candidates were shortlisted by a committee but the process was scrapped midway because of a clause in the new Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, which has no post for Controller of Examination. The new post as per the new Act is ‘Director (Assessment and Evaluation)’.

- Similarly, in May, the shortlisted candidates were called for interviews, but all of them were rejected

- The second advertisement to find a CoE was published in August and after interviews, none of the 10 short-listed candidates were selected, leaving Wasave with the additional charge

- Between 2010 and 2015, the office of controller has been occupied by seven people.

