10 days after complaint, Mumbai civic body yet to demolish illegal shed at BJP state headquarters

Days after citizens complained about an illegal shed erected by the Bharatiya Janata Party at its state headquarters in Nariman Point, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to take any action. The Nariman Point Churchage Citizen Welfare Trust (NPCCWT) had written to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on the issue on June 5. The party erected the monsoon shed without permission from the BMC, the trust told the civic body.

Any application to the BMC must be withdrawn and the recreational ground called Nehru Garden must be open to public, read the letter to Fadnavis. A civic official said that no permission was granted to the BJP for the shed. Amid complaints, the BMC is yet to serve notice to the BJP Headquarters and demolish the shed.

In 2013 too, NPCCWT filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay high court against encroachments by political parties and government undertakings on an open space. Responding to the PIL in March 2016, the high court ruled that within six months the BJP should bring down their office size to 1,200 sqft in compliance with the Development Control Regulations (DCR) 1991. The court also instructed the government to consider moving its offices. Sources from the BMC said that along with the illegal additions, the BJP office had an area of over 3,000 square feet. BJP then later had demolished the illegal part of the structure.

At the similar location BJP has erected a monsoon shed now. While citizens complain that is illegal, BJP has a different tune to the matter, “We had applied for the permission on 11th May 2017, however after not receiving any response from the civic body it was considered regular or legal. The shed has been erected within rules and regulations and we have also submitted related documents to BMC,” said Madhav Bhandari, spokesperson BJP.

