Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday: From Lalbaug to Fort, 10 Mumbai Ganpati mandals you must visit
Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 25mumbai Updated: Aug 24, 2017 12:48 IST
As you gear up with your preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi (August 25), we bring 10 mandals in Mumbai you must visit:
1. Lalbaugcharaja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Lalbaug
The look was unveiled on Monday. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
2. Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Ganesh Galli
Preparations at Ganesh galli are on. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
3. Keshavji Naik Chawl Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Girgaum
A replica of Ganpatipule being created. (HT)
4. Chinchpoklicha Raja
The Chintamani idol is almost ready. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
5. Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti, Andheri
The decoration at the pandal in 2016. (HT )
6. Goud Saraswat Brahmin Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti, King’s Circle
The pandal at King’s Circle in Mumbai (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
7. Fort Vibhag Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal Circle, Fort
Workers get the pandal ready. (Bhushan Koyande)
8. Sahyadri Krida Mandal, Chembur
A view of the pandal. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
9. Khetwadicharaja, Khetwadi’s Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal
The design is modelled on Bahubali. (HT)
10. Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal, Wadala
The set is almost ready. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)