Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday: From Lalbaug to Fort, 10 Mumbai Ganpati mandals you must visit

As you gear up with your preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi (August 25), we bring 10 mandals in Mumbai you must visit:

1. Lalbaugcharaja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Lalbaug

The look was unveiled on Monday. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

2. Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Ganesh Galli

Preparations at Ganesh galli are on. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

3. Keshavji Naik Chawl Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Girgaum

A replica of Ganpatipule being created. (HT)

4. Chinchpoklicha Raja

The Chintamani idol is almost ready. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

5. Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti, Andheri

The decoration at the pandal in 2016. (HT )

6. Goud Saraswat Brahmin Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti, King’s Circle

The pandal at King’s Circle in Mumbai (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

7. Fort Vibhag Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal Circle, Fort

Workers get the pandal ready. (Bhushan Koyande)

8. Sahyadri Krida Mandal, Chembur

A view of the pandal. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

9. Khetwadicharaja, Khetwadi’s Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal

The design is modelled on Bahubali. (HT)

10. Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal, Wadala