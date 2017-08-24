 Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday: From Lalbaug to Fort, 10 Mumbai Ganpati mandals you must visit | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 24, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday: From Lalbaug to Fort, 10 Mumbai Ganpati mandals you must visit

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 25

mumbai Updated: Aug 24, 2017 12:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Lalbaugcha Raja, Parel is one of the most popular mandals in Mumbai.
Lalbaugcha Raja, Parel is one of the most popular mandals in Mumbai.(Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

As you gear up with your preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi (August 25), we bring 10 mandals in Mumbai you must visit:

1. Lalbaugcharaja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Lalbaug

The look was unveiled on Monday. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

2. Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Ganesh Galli

Preparations at Ganesh galli are on. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

3. Keshavji Naik Chawl Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Girgaum

A replica of Ganpatipule being created. (HT)

4. Chinchpoklicha Raja

The Chintamani idol is almost ready. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

5. Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti, Andheri

The decoration at the pandal in 2016. (HT )

6. Goud Saraswat Brahmin Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti, King’s Circle

The pandal at King’s Circle in Mumbai (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

7. Fort Vibhag Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal Circle, Fort

Workers get the pandal ready. (Bhushan Koyande)

8. Sahyadri Krida Mandal, Chembur

A view of the pandal. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

9. Khetwadicharaja, Khetwadi’s Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal

The design is modelled on Bahubali. (HT)

10. Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal, Wadala

The set is almost ready. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
more from mumbai
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you