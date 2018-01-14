10-year-old boy killed after mixer truck rams into scooter in Mumbai

A 10-year-old boy was crushed to death when a speeding mixer truck knocked down the scooter he was travelling in at Ghatkopar(West) on Friday.

Tirth Modi, who resided near Shreyas Cinema in Ghatkopar, was being taken back home from school by his grandfather Chandrakant when the accident occurred around 1 pm on the Ghatkopar-Andheri Link road. Tirth’s sister Pal, 5, was also seated on the scooter when the accident occurred.

“It was routine for the grandfather to bring the children home after their school ended at 12.30pm.,” said a police officer. The driver of the dumper track Alimuddin Shaikh, 23, fled the spot leaving the truck behind. He was later arrested.

According to the Parksite police, the trio was knocked down when the truck rammed the scooter from the right. “Due to the impact, the trio fell from the scooter. Tirth was mowed down by the wheels of the truck in which he sustained grievous injuries,” said police officer. Tirth was rushed a nearby hospital and later to a multi-specialty hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

Tirth’s father Himanshu, who is a businessman, has filed a police complaint in this regard.

A case has been registered against the driver Shaikh under Indian Penal Code sections including 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 A (causing death by negligence) and sections 134 A and B (escaping from the spot without rendering help to the victim) of the Motor Vehicles Act.