10 years later, Mumbai court convicts 33-year-old woman who ‘stole’ newborn

Nearly a decade after a beautician stole a newborn from a municipal hospital in Jogeshwari, a metropolitan Magistrate court in Andheri convicted the accused Naznin Shaikh.

Naznin was convicted on the sole testimony of the baby’s mother, Reeta Yadav, and was sentenced to one year imprisonment with a fine of Rs 3000. However, the court had to let off the other accused over serious discrepancies in the prosecution case.

Yadav had given birth to a boy on May 5, 2007. Two days later, on May 7, Naznin along with the other accused Nafisa Ansari came to the hospital posing as nurses. The lady took the kid from the mother, claiming that the baby had fever and would be required to shift into special care for an hour, after which the family could go and check. However, when the family went to check, the nurse and kid were missing. On realising that the accused had taken the baby, a case was registered at Meghwadi police station.

The police arrested Naznin and Ansari on May 13, 2007 and boy was found in their possession. Yadav was called to the police station and the accused were identified.

During investigation, police recovered a basket and other belongings of the baby from the house of third accused Anisa Shaikh after which, Meghwadi police filed a chargesheet against three accused Naznin, Ansari and Anisa. Before the trial could begin Anisa died and the case against her was dropped.

The prosecution during the trial could only bring two witnesses, Yadav and another, who was witness to seizure of articles from Anisa’s house. However, the court had to discard the evidence of the other witness due to several discrepancies. The witness told the court that when they went to Anisa’s house on May 19, 2007 they found the boy and his belongings. The kid was handed over to the mother much before on May 13, 2007.

Apart from this, the prosecution could not bring anything on record about where the boy was taken and how he was kept. The prosecution also brought no evidence on association of the other accused – Nafisa and her role in the case

“There is no evidence given on record as to what happened to the child after the said boy was kidnapped. There is no whisper in the form of circumstantial evidence even as to how the child was kept,” the court observed.

The court after considering all the evidence acquitted Nafisa from all the charges.