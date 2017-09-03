100 hours on, Central Railway’s trains still not up to speed in Mumbai

After nearly 100 hours after the floods hit Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, the Central Railway finally reopened the Asangaon-Vasind stretch to local trains. The stretch was opened on Saturday at 7.55 am. However, they were operating with speed restrictions.

On the CR network, train services on Saturday were severely affected as they were operating on the public holiday schedule. With only 97 rakes into operation, commuters were inconvenienced. Several local trains are still under repair. Of the 145 rakes with the CR, only 108 are currently put into service.

“It is Eid and we were going along with the whole family to Ambernath for celebration. The station was over-crowded. We managed to board a train from Ghatkopar but it took five hours to reach Ambernath. There was no fast train available.” said Inab Khan, a Ghatkopar resident.

Ravinder Goyal, DRM, CR, said, “ The full-fledged operation of local trains will resume on Monday.”

No megablock on harbour and central lines on Sunday

Commuters can rejoice as the Central Railway will not operate megablock on main and harbour lines on Sunday.

The reason the authorities have cancelled the block is due to the extreme disruption of its services throughout the week.

However, the Western Railway will undertake maintenance work between Santacruz and Goregaon stations from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm on Sunday.