102 bulk waste generators in Mumbai’s Powai, only IIT-B composts garbage

Even after 102 housing societies and commercial institutions in Powai received notices from the civic body to start segregating and processing waste before October, only Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) has started doing it.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) solid waste management department, Powai produces about 40 metric tonnes of waste a day.

IIT-B, which produces 350 kg of waste daily, has been composting waste before it received the BMC notice.

According to data collected from the BMC, only 37% societies in Powai and Bhandup are segregating waste regularly. But, not a single housing society in Powai has started composting kitchen waste after segregating it, said civic officials.

Only 1 to 2% of commercial institutions in S ward (Powai and Bhandup) have composting units on their premises.

While a majority of residents said they are segregating waste, processing it is difficult for most housing societies.

Elsie Gabriel, chairperson of advanced locality management of Powai and founder of Young Environmentalists Programme Trust, said there is a lack of will among residents.

“The other problem is lack of space. We can use garden pits for a month or two. But, we cannot keep using the gardens after a few months,” she said.

V Appukuttan, resident of Crystal Palace society, said, “Residents need to be educated and trained.”

A BMC official said, “Bulk waste generators that have less than 20,000 square metre space can also do composting. Vertical vermicompost pits and terraces can be used.”

The official added that having composting units in Powai housing societies will save about Rs30,000 a day.

The BMC wants the city’s bulk waste generators, that either generate at least 100 kg waste or have 20,000 square metres of space, to segregate and process waste by October 2.

This will reduce the waste sent to dumping grounds,

Assistant municipal commissioner of S ward, Santoshkumar Dhonde, said, “Powai residents are supporting the BMC in this cause. But they need a push to get started.”

WASTE MANAGEMENT

Notices sent to housing societies in city: 23,000

Notices sent to commercial bulk waste generators in city: 1,250

Waste generated by Powai: 40 metric tonnes

Number of bulk waste generators in Powai: 102

Societies segregating waste in Powai, Bhandup: 37%

Bulk waste generators composting waste: 1

Money saved by having composting units in Powai: Rs30,000 a day

THE HURDLES

Less space in societies

Lack of will among residents

Lack of training and education