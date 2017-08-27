11 members of Mumbai family die after driver falls asleep at wheel, crashes into truck

Eleven members of a Dombivli family were killed after their jeep hit a truck near Tagdi village in Ahmedabad on Sunday, said police.

“Five of those killed were women. A teenage boy was also critically injured in the accident, which occurred on the Dhandhuka-Barwala Road,” said RV Asari, district superintendent of police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the jeep lost control of the vehicle and veered on to the wrong side of the road, leading to a head-on collision with the truck coming from the opposite direction.

“The family was heading towards Vallabhipur in Bhavnagar district.It appears as though the driver fell asleep at the wheel, which led to the accident. The truck driver was not at fault,” said Asari.