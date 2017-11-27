11-month-old Mumbai girl swallows safety pin, hour-long surgery saves her life

Mira Road doctors saved the life of a 11-month-old girl from Bhayander, who swallowed a safety pin that got stuck in her esophagus (food pipe) last week.

The girl’s mother said she realised something was wrong after the infant began crying profusely and refused to drink water or milk. The woman took her daughter to the family paediatrician, who saw the pin on a chest X-ray.

She then took the infant to Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, where ENT surgeon Dr Neepa Vellimuttam examined the child and ruled out respiratory distress. Images showed that the open safety pin was embedded in the pharynx wall, but had not pierced it. Doctors gave the child anaesthesia and attempted to remove the pin using forceps.

After an unsuccessful attempt, they decided upon endoscopic removal of the pin. “Using specialised rat tooth forceps, we caught one end of the pin and released it into the girl’s stomach, said Dr Lalit Verma, paediatric gastroenterologist. After an hour-long surgery, the pin was retrieved without any injury or trauma to the infant’s upper gastrointestinal tract.

The girl was kept under observation for 24 hours and the sent home, he said. The infant’s parents were counselled and asked to keep sharp objects out of her reach.

Had the safety pin not been removed in time, the infant could have died of internal bleeding, said Dr Verma.