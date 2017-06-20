12-year-old drowns off Mumbai’s Juhu beach

A 12-year-old boy drowned off Juhu beach on Sunday while on an outing with friends.

The Santacruz police have ruled out foul play and registered a case of accidental death due to drowning.

According to the police, Abdul Rahim Sawant was a resident of Mankhurd in Govandi and studied in a municipal school at Deonar.

He, his cousins and friends went to Juhu beach around 1pm on Sunday.

He lied to his elder brother, saying that he was going to meet his friends.

A police officer said, “All of them got into the sea around 5pm. While they were playing in the water, Sawant got pulled in by the waves. He could not be rescued.”

His body washed ashore around 7pm.

Sawant is survived his five brothers. He was the youngest of the siblings.

This is the fourth incident of drowning in the past 30 days at the beach.