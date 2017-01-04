12-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Chembur high-rise

A 25-year-old driver was arrested after he allegedly attempted to rape a 12-year-old girl on the 12th floor of a high-rise in Chembur last week. However, the girl managed to escape from the spot, police said. A case was registered with the Govandi police station and the driver was immediately arrested.

According to the police, the accused knew the girl. Claiming that one of her aunts was calling her, the accused took her to the 12th floor of the high-profile residential tower in Chembur and forced himself on her.

An officer from Govandi police station said, “The accused had been keeping an eye on the girl since a couple of months. So last week, he saw the girl playing in the ground, called her, saying that one of her aunties was calling her.”

According to the police, the accused accompanied her to the 12th floor, which caused the girl to be suspicious.

After they reached the 12th floor, the man allegedly sexually assaulted her, after which the girl, using her nails and teeth, managed to escape.

The survivor ran back to her residence and informed her mother, following which a complaint was registered with the Govandi police.

An officer said, “The accused was known to the girl, so we knew his identity and his residence as well, on the basis of which we laid a trap and arrested him.”

Senior police inspector Uttam Kolekar from Govandi police station confirmed the incident and said, “The girl handled the situation tactfully. Following the complaint, we dispatched a team and arrested the accused.”

The accused has been booked under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code along with section 8 under Protection of Children from Sexual offences act 2012.

