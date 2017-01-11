13/7 blast case: Court issues production warrant to 8 accused, trial may start soon

The special court on Tuesday ordered for production warrant against eight accused booked in the 13 July 2011 blast case to begin the trial. The accused are currently lodged in jails outside Maharashtra.

Special public prosecutor Ujwal Nikam on Tuesday moved a plea for issuance of a production warrant against the accused for speedy trial in the blast case. The accused against whom special judge V V Patil had issued warrant are – Kafeel Ansari, Yasin Bhatkal, Asadullah Akhtar alias Haddi, Ajaz Shaikh, Sayed Lanka, Saddam Khan, Waqas Shaikh and Tehsib Shaikh.

Most of the accused have been lodged either in Tihar or Hyderabad jail for various cases. The prosecution pleaded that since they want to begin with the trial of the blast case so the presence of the accused at court is required to speed up the process.

Meanwhile, defense lawyer Sharif Shaikh said that they wanted the trail of one of the accused top be separated from the rest as one of the accused Yasin Bhatkal — who is recently convicted by court in Hydrabad — would not be produced in Mumbai courts any time soon. “As per the previous statement given by the prosecution, Bhatkal would now be taken to Delhi for a pending case and he would be later brought in Mumbai. In such circumstances, the other accused are suffering in jail without trial,” said Sharif.

On this, the special public prosecutor assured the court that Bhatkal and other accused would be brought into the city within a month. Accepting the statement from the prosecution, the special court ordered for issuance of production warrant and told the lawyers that the trial would begin as soon as the accused are brought in.

