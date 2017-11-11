13 Mumbai university law exams postponed by a week

The University of Mumbai (MU) has announced new commencement dates for 13 semester examinations of three-year and five-year LLB courses, that were to begin in the next few days.

All the exams, which include regular as well as repeat exams for students who did not clear subjects earlier, have been postponed by a week or so. The new timetable has been declared.

Students had been demanding that the repeat exams be held after the all re-evaluation results of previous semester exams are declared. Many students, who failed in the previous exams, are hoping that they will be cleared after re-evaluation and won't have to take the repeat exams.

An official from the university's examination department said that so far around 37,000 out of 59,653 answer papers have been re-evaluated. He also assured that the re-evaluation results of all the 13,538 law papers will be out by Saturday.

On Thursday, the students had staged a protest at MU's Kalina campus to push for postponing of examination. VN Magare, acting pro vice-chancellor at MU, had met the protestors and accepted their demand. "University was forced to postpone the repeat exams as the bulk of re-evaluation results," said Sachin Pawar, president, Student Law Council, one of the protesting groups.

Commerce paper delayed at some colleges

On Friday, a BCom third semester paper started after 15 to 20 minutes delay at some colleges. According to the colleges, it took longer than usual time to download the paper from the University of Mumbai (MU) portal, resulting into delay. The students were given additional time to complete the paper.

The accounting paper is said to take longer to be downloaded and printed. “The number of BCom students are much more compared to the self financed courses. Unlike other papers, which usually consist of two pages, the accounting paper has eight pages,” said Parag Thakkar, principal, HR College.