13-year-old crushed by tempo in Mumbai; driver on the run

A 13-year-old schoolgirl was killed, while three other children were injured after a tempo knocked them down in Malwani on Tuesday. The children, who study in two separate municipal schools, were walking along Marve Road, far away from their schools. One of the injured children told the police they decided to skip classes because they were not wearing ties.

Muskan Memon, who died, was walking along Marve Road around 8am with three of her friends — all of whom are siblings — Neha Newati, 13, Kamal Newati, 12 and Bhupendra Newati, 9. A speeding tempo, carrying transport goods, was headed towards Marve when it knocked down the group of four and went on to crash into a stationary autorickshaw, the police said.

The driver, Pappu Pandey, 32, fled from the spot after the crash. The four children were rushed to a nearby hospital by a couple, who were out for a morning walk, according to the police.

They have sent the tempo to the Andheri RTO to inspect the vehicle and ascertain if the crash took place owing to human error or mechanical failure.

“We have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the absconding driver,” said Deepak Phatangare, senior inspector at Malwani police station.