13-year-old rape survivor from Mumbai moves Bombay high court to abort 25-week foetus

A 13-year-old rape survivor from Mumbai approached the Bombay high court seeking permission to abort her 25-week foetus on Tuesday. The HC has asked KEM Hospital to conduct a complete physiological and psychological status report of the teenager and submit it by Monday. This is the 19th case of a woman knocking at HC’s door to abort the foetus beyond 20 weeks gestation period set by the law.

The Ghatkopar resident was allegedly raped by her cousin for two months. Sources said after a local physician informed the family about her pregnancy during a visit, they failed to avail a sonography report as allegedly every radiologist they visited refused to be involved in the matter.

“Family members said since it was an underage rape case, the radiologists said they wouldn’t be able to do the sonography. Finally, the family visited a local police station from Ghatkopar, and filed a case under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012,” said the petitioner’s lawyer.

On November 19, after the FIR was filed, doctors conducted a sonography and informed the family that the foetus is 25 weeks old and can’t be aborted as per Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act 1971.

The HC heard the case on Tuesday and will take a decision on Monday after considering the report submitted by KEM Hospital’s experts committee.