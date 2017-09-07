13-year-old rape survivor will undergo C-section surgery at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital on Friday

With the Supreme Court nod for abortion, the 13-year-old rape survivor from Mumbai, who is 32 weeks pregnant, will be admitted to Sir JJ hospital, Byculla on Thursday evening, for a C-section surgery on Friday.

Cesarean section, or C-section, is the delivery of a baby through a surgical incision in the mother’s abdomen and uterus.

“Her pelvic bones are not strong to endure a vaginal delivery. We will most likely carry out the process via a C-section,” said a doctor who had evaluated the girl’s medical condition last week.

The girl’s foetus weights 1.7kg, which means that after delivery, the newborn will be put in neonatal intensive care unit, doctors said. The average weight of an Indian baby at birth is 2.5kg.

The girl’s medical report said once the foetus becomes 2kg, it will have better chances of survival, but for that the girl would have had to continue with the pregnancy for the next two weeks.

The teen’s pregnancy came to light on August 9, when her mother took her to a local doctor to understand the cause of her sudden weight gain.

Dr Nikhil Datar, a city-based gynaecologist who helped the father file the petition in the apex court, hailed the verdict. “It is going to relieve her of the physical and mental trauma she has endured,” he told HT.

Last month, a 10-year old rape survivor from Chandigarh delivered a full term baby after the apex court declined her plea for abortion, based on a medical report which had highlighted that it was risky for her to undergo the procedure. The newborn is now the custody of the Child welfare Committee. Most likely, in the case of the Mumbai teen too, the child will be in the CWC’s custody, if it survives, said a police official.