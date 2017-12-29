BMC suspends 5 officials after 14 killed in Mumbai fire; survivor says ‘people were running over’ her

Fourteen people died and many were injured when a fire engulfed an upscale rooftop restaurant in central Mumbai late Thursday night.

The fire started at 12.30am and spread quickly from the restaurant through a four-storey building at Kamala Mills in Lower Parel, said Mumbai fire service officials. Eight fire engines battled the blaze for more than five hours.

A video showed a blazing fire atop the building called Trade House, and then a roof-like shelter collapsing. “There was a stampede and someone pushed me,” said Sulbha Arora, a gynaecologist, in a tweet. “People were running over me even as the ceiling above me was collapsing in flames. Still don’t know how I got out alive.”

“It was not only difficult but impossible to move out the front door, so we tried to move out our other emergency exit, even though fire balls were falling down,” said Sanjay Jadhav, a producer for TV-9. “Somehow I managed to get everybody out of the place one by one, and then I came out, and when we came out, the roof of the restaurant came crashing down.”

Police filed a complaint against Hitesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi, and Abhijit Manka, owners of a restaurant in the building, and charged them with causing death due to negligence.

Jayant Lalani (C), father of Dhairya and Vishwa Lalani who lost their lives in a fire accident, sits at a crematorium in Mumbai on December 29, 2017. At least 14 people were killed when a blaze tore through a popular restaurant in Mumbai early December 29. (AFP)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) suspended five of its officials, municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta told PTI.

The civic body in the recent past had sent a few notices to the joints at the Kamala Mills compound for violation of norms, a senior BMC official said. The officials suspended were attached to the fire brigade and the G South Ward.

More than 50 people were brought to KEM hospital, of whom 12 were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Dr Rajesh Dhere, a senior forensic expert at the hospital, said most victims had died because of smoke inhalation.

“The primary cause of death in all the cases is asphyxia--death owing to being deprived of oxygen. It seems that the victims were trapped, and [they] died due to not being able to breath fresh air because of the fire and smoke,” said a doctor at KEM Hospital who didn’t wish to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Fire officials said 14 of the victims had been identified. The dead included 11 women, they said. Among the dead was Khushboo Mehta who was celebrating her 28th birthday party in a restaurant with a group of friends, said news agency IANS.

Kamala Mills, a sprawling former textile compound that has been redeveloped with upscale restaurants and offices and has become a popular nightspot in Mumbai. Several TV news channels operating from the compound had to shut down some of their broadcasts, reportedly due to equipment damage.

Space-starved Mumbai has seen the rapid development of malls, offices and luxury apartments in mill lands, but many buildings ignore fire safety or are poorly maintained. This is the second major fire in the city this month. On December 18, as many as 12 migrant labourers died in a blaze at an unauthorised snack-making unit at Sakinaka in Andheri East.

(With inputs from agencies)