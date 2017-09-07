15.5lakh Maharashtra homes registered with RERA

While 12,500 ongoing projects, comprising 15.50 lakh apartments, have been registered with the Maharashtra Real estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), the authority has so far received 96 complaints.

Gautam Chatterjee, chairman, MahaRERA, said, “This means more than 90% of the ongoing projects have been registered till date. We have received good response from builders.”

He said those who still have not registered with the housing regulator will face strict action.

Chatterjee said the complaints would be disposed of within the stipulated 60-day period. “The most common complaint is of delay in projects. In some cases, builders don’t execute the agreements, despite buyers paying them more than 20% of the amount. The agreements are not as per the model agreement format in some cases. There have also been complaints of infighting among builders executing the project,” he said.

Lawyer Parimal Shroff said, “The rules are tilted towards homebuyers. Unlike the MOFA (Maharashtra Ownership Flat Act 1963), which was an incomplete law, this is a stricter law.”