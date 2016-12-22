15 days on, police have no leads in Mumbai physiotherapist’s rape and murder

Even after scouring through the CCTV footage of at least 250 cameras, questioning 150 people and forming 18 teams, the police are yet to find leads on the rape and murder of a 25-year-old physiotherapist, whose body was found at her Vile Parle house on December 6.

Police sources said they have rummaged through the CCTV footage within a 2-km radius in a bid to identify any suspicious movement around the physiotherapist’s house. During the course of investigation, officials have questioned at least 150 people for a clear picture on the sequence of events leading to her death. The police have questioned the victim’s relatives, her close friends and her boyfriend. Only hours before she was killed, the woman was in her room with a friend making plans for the latter’s birthday. While her friends claimed she left close to midnight, the police have not found anything that goes against the sequence of events provided by the victim’s friends.

What stumped the police was there was no sign of forced entry into the house. Also, even though the house is in a congested chawl with rooms close to each other, the neighbours did not hear any commotion until they saw smoke emitting from her house.

The police are now relying on call detail records to prepare a list of suspects.

According to the police, the incident is likely to have taken place between midnight and 3.30am on December 6. The accused strangled the physiotherapist with her pair of jeans after strangulating her with hands. The accused set the room on fire in an apparent bid to destroy evidence. HT spoke to the local residents who claimed that many of them are awake till as late as 2am. A neighbour whose house is adjacent to the victim’s told the police in her statement that “she did not hear any noise as her TV set of her house was on”.

The police were looking into the background of three men - one of whom had an altercation with her over a family matter. A local youth and her boyfriend were also questioned. No fingerprints were found that could assist the probe. The police have collected samples of burnt items and are awaiting a report.

