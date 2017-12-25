15 injured in bus-dumper collision in Mumbai

A BEST bus collided with a dumper around noon after the latter suddenly turned into the main road from a narrow lane in Andheri (East) on Sunday. Fifteen people, including passengers, conductor and driver of the bus, have suffered minor injuries. The truck driver has been arrested for rash driving.

According to the MIDC police, the incident occurred around 12pm near Marol bus depot in MIDC Andheri (East). The bus was going straight when the dumper carrying sand came onto the road suddenly from a left lane leading to a collision.

The bus’s front portion was badly damaged in the accident, however, driver Shivaji Shinde, 49, miraculously escaped with minor injuries. The bus (route no 545) had come to Mumbai from Airoli in Navi Mumbai and was heading to Agarkar chowk in Andheri.

A police official from the MIDC police station said, “All the injured people were rushed to nearby Trauma Care hospital where they were treated for their minor injuries. Fortunately, none of them suffered fractures. They suffered abrasions,”

The dumper driver Brijesh Yadav, 42, a resident of Naigaon, has been arrested. “An FIR has been registered against him under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others.),” said police inspector Santosh Jadhav of MIDC police station.