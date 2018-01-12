15 protestors booked for outraging modesty of policewomen during bandh 

Around 15 men were arrested on January 3 for allegedly molesting some policewomen who were stationed at Chembur on the day of the Maharashtra bandh.

The Chembur police arrested 15 people for the unrest under sections of rioting and molestation. “The accused were arrested on the same day. Along with rioting, the accused have been booked for molestation in the same case,” said Shahji Umap, deputy commissioner of police, zone 6. The accused have been booked under section 354 (assaulting or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) among other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the police, the incident occurred when the cops were deployed for the agitation. “While some policewomen were pushed and manhandled, some others fell down during the agitation,” said an officer.The police suspect that the accused may have taken advantage of the tense situation at Chembur, which saw huge protests during the unrest.

The city’s eastern suburbs were the worst hit, with 57 FIRs for rioting, vandalism and unlawful assembly, being registered in two days. Of these, 35 cases were registered in zone 6 — in Chembur, Nehru Nagar, Trombay, RCF, Deonar, Shivaji Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Mankhurd, Chunabhatti and Govandi. Around 22 cases were registered in zone 7 — in Ghatkopar, Pant Nagar, Vikhroli, Parksite, Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Mulund and Navghar.