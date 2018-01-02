153 people in Mumbai pledge to donate organs

A Sikh organisation, Prachar Charitable Trust on Sunday celebrated New Year’s Eve by holding an event which included an organ donation camp organised by Rotary Club of Mahakali Heights. Of the 153 people who pledged to donate their organs, 15 were below the age of 18, the youngest donor being six years.

Kulwant Singh, vice president, Guru Singh Sabha, said, “Although New Year isn’t one of our traditional festivals, we wanted to provide youngsters a platform to come together. We have been conducting these gatherings for the past 35 years, and this year we decided to associate the event with the cause of organ donation.”

Singh added that the event was open to members of all communities, and around 30% of those who registered were from non-Sikh communities.

Satinderpal Ahluwalia, president, Rotary Club, said that India has only 0.05% registered donors. “If guruji (Guru Gobind Singh) could give up family life to spread the message of love and generosity, we should strive to spread the same message,” he said.

Inderjit Kaur, a teacher whose entire family pledged their organs on Sunday, said that she wanted to set an example for youngsters, which is why she insisted on her 6-year-old son signing up as well.